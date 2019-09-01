UFC Vancouver Bonus Coverage

Justin Gaethje made his resume not just one of the best in the lightweight division, but in all of the UFC after he finished Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC Vancouver on Saturday night. The win gives Gaethje his third consecutive win by first round finish – the last two of which have come against fighters who have rarely been finished (Cerrone and Edson Barboza).

“Cowboy” said before the event that if he beat Gaethje he is next in line for the title after Tony Ferguson. That spot, Gaethje believes, now belongs to him.

“I’m No. 5, Cowboy was No. 4 and No. 3 (Conor McGregor) is retired,” Gaethje said. “So I’ll take the winner of the championship fight.”

Gaethje’s math seems to make sense. But as has been the case in the past, the lightweight division is stacked and unpredictable.