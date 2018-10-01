UFC Uruguay: The Scorecard

2 – Mike Perry

Mike Perry’s 6-5 UFC record doesn’t have him in the welterweight top 15, but if you go back and watch his Fight of the Night loss to Vicente Luque, you know he will always have a job in the Octagon. For all the fighters who talk about their love of the game, you can see that love every time Perry puts on the gloves (and even before the gloves are on). Sure, he’s got finishing power, an exciting style and he talks a good game, too, but it’s that look on his face in the heat of the battle that keeps fans coming back. Every time his name is called, he shows up and he means it. You have to respect that.