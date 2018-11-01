 Skip to main content
Results

UFC Uruguay Results

Find out who emerged victorious at UFC Uruguay
By Thomas Gerbasi • Aug. 10, 2019
UFC Uruguay Prelims On ESPN+ - 5pm/2pm ETPT
Veronica Macedo def Polyana Viana by submission due to an Arm Bar at 1:09 in Round 1

Venezuela native Veronica Macedo picked up her first UFC victory in the flyweight opener, taking just a little over a minute to submit Brazil’s Polyana Viana.
 
After trading kicks to start the bout, Viana took Macedo down and went to work, but Macedo was ready for her foe’s ground assault, and she smoothly locked in an armbar that forced the Brazilian to submit 69 seconds into the bout.
 
Macedo moves to 6-3-1 with the win. Viana falls to 10-4.

Alex da Silva (30-27 x 3) def Kazula Vargas by Unanimous Decision

Brazil’s Alex da Silva earned his 21st pro win in lightweight action, as he shut out Mexican newcomer Kazula Vargas over three rounds.
 
Scores were 30-27 across the board.
 
Vargas came out swinging, looking to make a quick impression on his foe, but moments into the fight he found himself on the mat with da Silva soon taking his back. With 30 seconds left, Vargas got loose and was able to fire off some ground strikes, getting him back in the fight.
 
Seeking his own takedown to start round two, Vargas wound up on his back again with da Silva taking control from the top position, and the pair stayed there for the rest of the frame.
 
Da Silva continued to nullify Vargas’ attacks in the third round, and while it wasn’t the most compelling affair, it was a victorious one for da Silva, who improved to 21-2. Vargas fell to 10-3.

Geraldo de Freitas vs Chris Gutierrez

Rogerio Bontorin vs Raulian Paiva

Tecia Torres vs Marina Rodriguez

Read the feature on Torres here.

Top 5 Finishes By UFC Uruguay Fighters
Top 5 Finishes By UFC Uruguay Fighters
Ciryl Gane vs Raphael Pessoa

Gilbert Burns vs Aleksei Kunchenko

Preview the main card, fight by fight here.

UFC Uruguay Main Card on ESPN+ - 8pm/5pm ETPT
Enrique Barzola vs Bobby Moffett

Rodolfo Vieiira vs Oskar Piechota

Volkan Oezdemir vs Ilir Latifi

Volkan Is Looking To KO Latifi

Latifi Is Ready For A War

Ilir Latifi: Top 5 Finishes
Ilir Latifi: Top 5 Finishes
Vicente Luque vs Mike Perry

Luque's Surge Has Just Begun

Mike Perry Becoming A Calculated Brawler

Vicente Luque: Top 5 Finishes
Vicente Luque: Top 5 Finishes
Valentina Shevchenko vs Liz Carmouche

A Clean Slate For Liz Carmouche

Valentina Shevchenko breaks down her signature moves
Valentina Shevchenko breaks down her signature moves
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko breaks down three of her favorite striking techniques.

