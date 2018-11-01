UFC Uruguay Results

Alex da Silva (30-27 x 3) def Kazula Vargas by Unanimous Decision

Brazil’s Alex da Silva earned his 21st pro win in lightweight action, as he shut out Mexican newcomer Kazula Vargas over three rounds.



Scores were 30-27 across the board.



Vargas came out swinging, looking to make a quick impression on his foe, but moments into the fight he found himself on the mat with da Silva soon taking his back. With 30 seconds left, Vargas got loose and was able to fire off some ground strikes, getting him back in the fight.



Seeking his own takedown to start round two, Vargas wound up on his back again with da Silva taking control from the top position, and the pair stayed there for the rest of the frame.



Da Silva continued to nullify Vargas’ attacks in the third round, and while it wasn’t the most compelling affair, it was a victorious one for da Silva, who improved to 21-2. Vargas fell to 10-3.