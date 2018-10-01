UFC Uruguay: Bonus Coverage

Fight of the Night

Vicente Luque vs Mike Perry

The moment the bout was announced between these all-action welterweights, it became an easy Fight of the Night candidate, and it delivered on that promise. Mike Perry and Vicente Luque got into it right away, standing and trading in the pocket with Perry landing big shots and Luque slicing Perry’s face open early.

Nothing changed in the second round, which is exactly what everyone wanted. Luque started to go to the well with leg kicks, which he said afterward was part of the plan to take away some of Perry’s ability to explode into boxing range. That said, Perry got to work in the third round in an effort to swing the judges, but Luque remained a picture of stoic ferocity, eating shots and delivering heavy combos the other way.

Late in the round, Luque landed a huge flying knee before Perry took him down, but “The Silent Assassin” sunk in what looked like a deep guillotine choke. While Perry never came close to tapping, the choke did provide the dramatic effect of pouring blood out of Perry’s freshly broken nose. Two judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Luque, a hard-earned and razor-thin win.

