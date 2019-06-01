Moffett Expects His UFC Uruguay Fight To Be His Best

The bout, which saw both fighters come close to a variety of finishes, dropped Moffett to 1-1 in the UFC and was his first loss in his last five fights. Naturally, the defeat spurred him on to look for the next opportunity to get his hand raised in the Octagon. In that, he decided to follow striking coach Eddie Cha from the MMA Lab in Phoenix to Fight Ready in Scottsdale.

The decision came as a hard but necessary one in Moffett’s eyes as he continues his climb in the UFC.

“I moved out from Illinois to become a better fighter,” Moffett said. “I wanted to make it into the UFC, which I did with the MMA Lab, and I had met coach Eddie Cha there, and he was somebody who really helped me develop my game. I feel like I’ve developed so much since I met him and started learning from him.”