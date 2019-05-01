UFC Uruguay Announces Seven Fights

Announcements
The UFC makes its first trip to Uruguay on August 10, and on Friday, seven bouts were made official for the card at Antel Arena in Montevideo:
Women's Strawweight Bout
Tecia Torres vs Marina Rodriguez
Heavyweight Bout
Ciryl Gane vs Raphael Pessoa Nunes
Women’s Flyweight bout
Taila Santos vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith
Featherweight Bout
Enrique Barzola vs Bobby Moffett
Women's Flyweight Bout
Veronica Macedo vs Rachael Ostovich
Flyweight Bout
Rogerio Bontorin vs Raulian Paiva
Bantamweight Bout
Geraldo de Freitas vs Chris Gutierrez
Tickets for UFC Uruguay, which airs live on ESPN+, go on sale on June 18.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.