UFC Uruguay Announces Seven Fights

By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 14, 2019

The UFC makes its first trip to Uruguay on August 10, and on Friday, seven bouts were made official for the card at Antel Arena in Montevideo:

Women's Strawweight Bout
Tecia Torres vs Marina Rodriguez
 
Heavyweight Bout
Ciryl Gane vs Raphael Pessoa Nunes
 
Women’s Flyweight bout
Taila Santos vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith
 
Featherweight Bout
Enrique Barzola vs Bobby Moffett
 
Women's Flyweight Bout
Veronica Macedo vs Rachael Ostovich
 
Flyweight Bout
Rogerio Bontorin vs Raulian Paiva
 
Bantamweight Bout
Geraldo de Freitas vs Chris Gutierrez
 
Tickets for UFC Uruguay, which airs live on ESPN+, go on sale on June 18.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.

