UFC Updates On UFC Vegas 9

UFC Vegas 9 Is Set To Move Forward With 7 Fights Beginning At 7pm/4pm ETPT.
Sep. 5, 2020
“Due to positive COVID-19 test results, the following bouts have been canceled from today’s card: Alexandr Romanov vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima and Thiago Moses vs Jalin Turner.
Additionally, as a precaution, Kevin Natividad has been removed from his bout against Brian Kelleher and will be replaced by Dana White Contender’s Series alum Ray Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who appeared on the show last season, has won 11 of his last 13 bouts.
UFC Fight Night, headlined by top 10 heavyweight contenders Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai, will move forward at the UFC APEX with a seven-bout card beginning at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT live on ESPN+.
