UFC Unveils New Original Programming In Celebration OF 30th Anniversary
Three New Incredible Series Of Original Content Are Coming To UFC Platforms Within The Next Month.
Oct. 10, 2023
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced the release of three new series of original content to commemorate UFC’s 30th anniversary that look back at pivotal moments in the promotion’s history, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. The programs will debut exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the promotion’s digital subscription streaming service, and UFC’s YouTube channel beginning Monday, October 23, and concluding on Monday, November 6, in advance of UFC’s official 30th anniversary at UFC 295: JONES vs MIOCICon Saturday, November 11, at Madison Square Garden.
UFC 30th Anniversary Programming Specials - Premiere Dates and Summaries:
ULTIMATE 30: ALL-TIME UFC ROSTER
In this three-episode series, host Jon Anik welcomes a star-studded panel of guests to honor the 30 greatest UFC fighters in the 30-year history of the promotion, as voted on by a blue-ribbon panel of UFC Hall-of-Famers, executives, and media members.
Premiere date: Monday, October 23, with new episodes debuting every Monday through November 6.