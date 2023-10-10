 Skip to main content
UFC 30th Anniversary

UFC Unveils New Original Programming In Celebration OF 30th Anniversary

Three New Incredible Series Of Original Content Are Coming To UFC Platforms Within The Next Month.
Oct. 10, 2023

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced the release of three new series of original content to commemorate UFC’s 30th anniversary that look back at pivotal moments in the promotion’s history, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport.  The programs will debut exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the promotion’s digital subscription streaming service, and UFC’s YouTube channel beginning Monday, October 23, and concluding on Monday, November 6, in advance of UFC’s official 30th anniversary at UFC 295: JONES vs MIOCIC on Saturday, November 11, at Madison Square Garden.

Logo for UFC 30th anniversary: changing the game

UFC 30th Anniversary Programming Specials - Premiere Dates and Summaries:

ULTIMATE 30: ALL-TIME UFC ROSTER

In this three-episode series, host Jon Anik welcomes a star-studded panel of guests to honor the 30 greatest UFC fighters in the 30-year history of the promotion, as voted on by a blue-ribbon panel of UFC Hall-of-Famers, executives, and media members.

Premiere date: Monday, October 23, with new episodes debuting every Monday through November 6.

Platform: UFC FIGHT PASS

 

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

In this eight-episode series, viewers reconnect with notable UFC stars of the past—including MMA pioneers Mike Swick, Oleg Taktarov, Leonard Garcia, and others—to learn where they are today.

Premiere date: All episodes will be available on Tuesday, October 24.

Platform: UFC FIGHT PASS

 

FIGHTERS OF THE ROUNDTABLE: UFC 1

UFC legends Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock, along with all living participants of UFC 1, sit down to reflect on the history-making inaugural UFC event.

Premiere date: Saturday, November 4.

Platform: UFC’s official YouTube

 

View Everything UFC Has Done To Celebrate Its 30th Anniversary

: