UFC Unveils New Original Programming In Celebration OF 30th Anniversary

UFC 30th Anniversary Programming Specials - Premiere Dates and Summaries:

ULTIMATE 30: ALL-TIME UFC ROSTER

In this three-episode series, host Jon Anik welcomes a star-studded panel of guests to honor the 30 greatest UFC fighters in the 30-year history of the promotion, as voted on by a blue-ribbon panel of UFC Hall-of-Famers, executives, and media members.

Premiere date: Monday, October 23, with new episodes debuting every Monday through November 6.

Platform: UFC FIGHT PASS

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

In this eight-episode series, viewers reconnect with notable UFC stars of the past—including MMA pioneers Mike Swick, Oleg Taktarov, Leonard Garcia, and others—to learn where they are today.

Premiere date: All episodes will be available on Tuesday, October 24.

Platform: UFC FIGHT PASS

FIGHTERS OF THE ROUNDTABLE: UFC 1

UFC legends Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock, along with all living participants of UFC 1, sit down to reflect on the history-making inaugural UFC event.

Premiere date: Saturday, November 4.

Platform: UFC’s official YouTube

