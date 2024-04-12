UFC Unveils New Official Fight Glove 3EIGHT/5EIGHT

Announcements
In 1993, the UFC created a combat sports revolution. More than 30 years later, the promotion is bigger than ever, with this Saturday’s UFC 300 event a testament to the longevity of the sport.
But to survive and thrive for more than three decades in a sporting scene that grows more competitive every year, that takes evolution and commitment to safety and a level playing field for all UFC athletes.
June 1 at UFC 302 in Newark, NJ, the next evolution of the sport takes place with the introduction of the new UFC Official Fight Glove – named the 3Eight and 5Eight.
In development for quite some time, the gloves were designed based on significant feedback from athletes and coaches, as well as scientific data and engineering principles, to ensure that they improved the fit, function and technology of the gloves that fighters wear in the Octagon.
This is a far cry from the fingerless gloves worn for the first time by Melton Bowen at UFC 4 in 1994, or even later gloves that were synonymous with UFC and mixed martial arts. In short, the 3Eight and 5Eight see the UFC raising the bar for the sport once again.
“We have been working on these gloves over the past few years with the best designers, engineers, and athletes in the world,” said UFC CEO and President Dana White. “This redesign will truly be a game changer for the entire sport of MMA. These gloves will feel lighter, fit fighters’ hands better, prevent injuries, and provide maximum flexibility during the fights. You’ll start to see these in competition this summer.”
With a weight reduced 1 to 1.5 ounces from the previous version, the new genuine leather gloves are designed for maximum comfort and a secure fit, with the new VICIS RFLX foam layer stack technology featuring layers of foam separated by three slip-planes for maximum flexibility and impact absorbing protection.
There is even a data chip inserted in the glove that will allow UFC to identify a pair of gloves to a fighter and a specific fight, authenticating the gloves as fight worn.
But beyond the new technology, the most important aspect of this launch is the reality that the fighters competing in the Octagon will now be safer as they perform their craft on fight night.
For example, a new wristband locking system removes the space that would allow an opponent to grab a glove during a grappling exchange, and the lack of seams on the gloves minimize the possibility of abrasions and cuts, while padding added to the sides of the gloves at the index and pinky fingers protect vulnerable bone structure.
In addition to the weight reduction, the gloves have a tapered finger design for better ergonomics and grip and have also been resized to better fit an athlete’s hands, with unisex sizes from XXXS to XXXXL properly scaling with the increase in hand size. The scooped / angled finger holes also eliminate bunching on the inside of the fist.
And let’s not forget the sleek and stylish look of the 3Eight and 5Eight, which are named for three-round and five-round fights in the UFC Octagon. Both styles are identical with the exception of the color and graphics on each.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more information on the 3Eight and 5Eight gloves, including the official launch date for use in the Octagon.
