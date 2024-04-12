UFC Unveils New Official Fight Glove 3EIGHT/5EIGHT

In development for quite some time, the gloves were designed based on significant feedback from athletes and coaches, as well as scientific data and engineering principles, to ensure that they improved the fit, function and technology of the gloves that fighters wear in the Octagon.

This is a far cry from the fingerless gloves worn for the first time by Melton Bowen at UFC 4 in 1994, or even later gloves that were synonymous with UFC and mixed martial arts. In short, the 3Eight and 5Eight see the UFC raising the bar for the sport once again.

“We have been working on these gloves over the past few years with the best designers, engineers, and athletes in the world,” said UFC CEO and President Dana White. “This redesign will truly be a game changer for the entire sport of MMA. These gloves will feel lighter, fit fighters’ hands better, prevent injuries, and provide maximum flexibility during the fights. You’ll start to see these in competition this summer.”