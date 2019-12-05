UFC Unveils Major Redesign For Fight Pass

Since launching in 2013, UFC FIGHT PASS, which is powered by Endeavor Streaming, has expanded to more than 200 countries and territories around the world, providing its subscribers with unlimited access to:

* Live UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims for Pay-Per-View events

* More than 1,000 hours of live and exclusive combat sports programming from around the world, including MMA, boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, individual and team submission grappling, and more

* Access to the world’s largest fight library, including 17,000 fights from more than 35 combat sports organizations

* The deepest archive of UFC content, featuring every fight in UFC history

* All seasons of The Ultimate Fighter®

* Original series and historical programming, special features, in-depth interviews, and behind-the-scenes content