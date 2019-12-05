UFC Unveils Major Redesign For Fight Pass

UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today officially unveiled a major redesign for UFC FIGHT PASS®, its subscription streaming service for combat sports.
The redesigned UFC FIGHT PASS now offers a better user experience, higher resolution video, and greater functionality highlighted by the following new features:
* Improved video quality streamed in 1080p resolution
* Bold, new user interface
* Updated design now unified across all platforms
* Improved search functionality
* 24/7, linear programming feed across all devices
* Multi-view for Desktop, allowing users to watch multiple live streams simultaneously
* More locally relevant content, geo-targeted to specific audiences around world
‘* Downloads To Go’ for offline viewing (available early 2020)
“We broke new ground when we originally launched FIGHT PASS, and we continue to innovate by adding features that fight fans are going to love,” said UFC President Dana White. “The redesigned FIGHT PASS offers upgrades like 1080p video, Multi-View for Desktop, improved search, and coming early next year, ‘Downloads to Go,’ so you can watch FIGHT PASS content without an internet connection. Add in the world’s largest fight library with 17,000 fights, every UFC fight ever, and over 1,000 hours of live combat sports, and FIGHT PASS continues to be a must-have streaming service for combat sports fan.”
Since launching in 2013, UFC FIGHT PASS, which is powered by Endeavor Streaming, has expanded to more than 200 countries and territories around the world, providing its subscribers with unlimited access to:
* Live UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims for Pay-Per-View events
* More than 1,000 hours of live and exclusive combat sports programming from around the world, including MMA, boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, individual and team submission grappling, and more
* Access to the world’s largest fight library, including 17,000 fights from more than 35 combat sports organizations
* The deepest archive of UFC content, featuring every fight in UFC history
* All seasons of The Ultimate Fighter®
* Original series and historical programming, special features, in-depth interviews, and behind-the-scenes content
Fight fans can access UFC FIGHT PASS on personal computers, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™, Apple TV®, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast™, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and Sony TVs with Android TV.
Fans around the world can subscribe to UFC FIGHT PASS for $9.99 (US) per month.
Fans can visit ufcfightpass.com to start a subscription today.