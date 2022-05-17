UFC UNVEILS FIRST-EVER SPECIALTY LICENSE PLATE FOR NEVADA MOTORISTS

“UFC is a global brand, but we’re proud that Nevada is our home,” said UFC Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein. “For more than two decades, UFC has been actively involved in supporting charitable organizations, both on the ground here in the Las Vegas Valley and across the entire state of Nevada. We’re thrilled to launch our UFC specialty license plate program, which we believe will become a source of pride for our statewide fanbase, as a portion of their registration and renewal fees will go towards supporting local charities throughout the state of Nevada.”

All Nevada residents interested in purchasing a UFC specialty license plate can make an appointment with their local DMV office by visiting dmvnv.com or by utilizing the DMV’s Online Vehicle Registration which allows motorists who have purchased a vehicle from a Nevada dealer to register it online without a DMV office visit.

The UFC specialty license plate can be purchased for $61, with $25 from each plate sold benefitting the UFC Foundation, a not-for-profit, section 501(c)(3) organization committed to giving back to the community. The UFC specialty license plate can be personalized for an additional $35 annual fee. If the vehicle is already registered, a smog check, and registration renewal aren't necessary.

UFC joins the Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights as the only professional sports organizations in Nevada with specialty license plates. For more information on the UFC specialty license plates, visit dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About UFC Foundation

The UFC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to supporting various charitable organizations and initiatives throughout the state of Nevada. Established in 2021, the UFC Foundation is dedicated to making a positive impact on the Nevada community by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and supporting those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.

