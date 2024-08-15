UFC Unveiling New Fighter Kits for Riyadh Season Noche UFC | Sports Illustrated

Fight Coverage
The legendary Sports Illustrated did a deep dive on the new fighter kits being unveiled for the one-of-a-kind Riyadh Season Noche UFC happening September 14 at Sphere Las Vegas.
From Sports Illustrated:
The fighter kits will also add a distinctly unique element. There was a focus on the gods of Aztec mythology, and the jerseys contain a Noche UFC badge with the official date–September 16, 1810–of the first Mexican independence celebration.
“This is the first time we’ve added a visual design process that embodies the thematic of the event...we wanted to create a visually stunning image that beautifully intertwined the story of power and resilience and unity embodied by the Mexican people”
“It’s a one-of-a-kind moment, and the kits will represent that. It’s meant to be a fully immersive event, and we want people watching at home to feel like they’re part of the event, too.”
Don't miss a moment of Riyadh Season Noche UFC, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.