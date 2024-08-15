UFC Unveiling New Fighter Kits for Riyadh Season Noche UFC | Sports Illustrated

 Skip to main content
New Fighter Kits for Riyadh Season Noche UFC
Aug. 15, 2024

The legendary Sports Illustrated did a deep dive on the new fighter kits being unveiled for the one-of-a-kind Riyadh Season Noche UFC happening September 14 at Sphere Las Vegas.

From Sports Illustrated:

The fighter kits will also add a distinctly unique element. There was a focus on the gods of Aztec mythology, and the jerseys contain a Noche UFC badge with the official date–September 16, 1810–of the first Mexican independence celebration.

“This is the first time we’ve added a visual design process that embodies the thematic of the event...we wanted to create a visually stunning image that beautifully intertwined the story of power and resilience and unity embodied by the Mexican people”

“It’s a one-of-a-kind moment, and the kits will represent that. It’s meant to be a fully immersive event, and we want people watching at home to feel like they’re part of the event, too.”

(Read the full Sports Illustrated piece here)

Learn More About The Authentic Venum Fight Kits At The UFC Store

 

Photo Gallery | Fight Kits For Riyadh Season Noche UFC At Sphere

Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley poses in their UFC Fight Kit ahead of the Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. (Zuffa LLC)
Valentina Shevchenko poses in their UFC Fight Kit ahead of the Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. (Zuffa LLC)
Daniel Zellhuber poses in their UFC Fight Kit ahead of the Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. (Zuffa LLC)
Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley poses in their UFC Fight Kit ahead of the Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. (Zuffa LLC)

Don't miss a moment of Riyadh Season Noche UFC, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

