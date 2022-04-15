UFC Unfiltered: Vicente Luque, Caio Borralho UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Preview

First, Caio Borralho joins the show ahead of his UFC debut against Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2. He shares how it feels to finally have his Octagon debut days away after winning a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series last year, how training with Demain Maia has improved his grappling, and why the anime series Naruto inspires him to compete.

Then, after Jim and Matt comment on the recent passing of comedian Gilbert Gottfried, Vicente Luque calls in ahead of his main event bout against Belal Muhammad this Saturday at the UFC Apex. He opens up about his take on the "nice guy curse" in the UFC, shares his thoughts on training partner Gilbert Burns' recent bout against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273, and explains why he believes Muhammad is a perfect opponent to face before a potential title fight against current UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Jim and Matt close out the show with their picks for UFC 270, including the trilogy match between UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

