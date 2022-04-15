 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Vicente Luque, Caio Borralho UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Preview

Hear Jim And Matt's Conversations With Vicente Luque And Caio Borralho, And A Preview Of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2, On Today's Episode Of UFC Unfiltered!
Apr. 15, 2022

Hear Jim And Matt's Conversations With Vicente Luque And Caio Borralho, And A Preview Of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2, On Today's Episode Of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Caio Borralho joins the show ahead of his UFC debut against Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2. He shares how it feels to finally have his Octagon debut days away after winning a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series last year, how training with Demain Maia has improved his grappling, and why the anime series Naruto inspires him to compete.

Heading To Singapore? Get Your Tickets For UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

Then, after Jim and Matt comment on the recent passing of comedian Gilbert Gottfried, Vicente Luque calls in ahead of his main event bout against Belal Muhammad this Saturday at the UFC Apex. He opens up about his take on the "nice guy curse" in the UFC, shares his thoughts on training partner Gilbert Burns' recent bout against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273, and explains why he believes Muhammad is a perfect opponent to face before a potential title fight against current UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Jim and Matt close out the show with their picks for UFC 270, including the trilogy match between UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Luana Carolina of Brazil enters the Octagon before facing Molly McCann of England in a womens flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
