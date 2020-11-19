UFC Unfiltered: Valentina Shevchenko, Antonina Shevchenko & Alex Perez

We have main and co-main event fighters from UFC 255 on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Alex Perez joins the show to share how he found out he'd be fighting for the title, he talks about how his family keeps him grounded, his passion to coach younger athletes, and why he's been able to have such success with calf kicks.

Then, Jim and Matt discuss the latest tweets between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones and make their picks for UFC 255 this Saturday.

Finally, the Shevchenko sisters, Valentina and Antonina, close out the show. They get into what they do when they're not training or shooting guns, Antonina's latest accomplishments in her flying career, and how they feel heading into UFC 255.

