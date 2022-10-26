 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered | UFC 280 Recap With Guest Co-Host Michael Irvin

Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Pro Football Hall Of Fame Wide Receiver And UFC Superfan Michael Irvin
Oct. 26, 2022

UFC Unfiltered: UFC 280 recap with guest co-host Michael Irvin: 

Matt and Jim are joined by Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver and UFC superfan Michael Irvin on today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered!

While recapping last Saturday’s UFC 280 pay-per-view card, Irvin and Matt find themselves on opposite sides of the debate over whether Petr Yan or Sean O’Malley deserved to win their bantamweight contender fight.

RELATED: Everything You Might've Missed From UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Then, Matt pounds the table for bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and explains why he thinks TJ Dillashaw’s injury shouldn’t take anything away from Sterling’s TKO victory.

While discussing Islam Makhachev’s division-altering win over former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, the guys dish their thoughts on how Alexander Volkanovski matches up with the new lightweight champion and where Beneil Dariush fits in the title picture after his decisive win over Mateusz Gamrot.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

UFC president Dana White poses for a photo with Hasbulla Magomedov during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Best Of Hasbulla

Fan favorite Hasbulla has swept the MMA community by storm, teaming up with some of the sports biggest names like Khabib and Alexander Volkanovski to deliver memorable moments.

Learn more about Power Slap. Tune-in to the Press Conference Friday, November 11 from New York City. 
Power Slap Press Conference November 11 From New York…

Learn more about Power Slap live from New York City on Friday, November 11. Don't miss! 

Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217
Top Knockouts | Strawweight

Of All The KOs At 115 Pounds, These Were Our Picks For The Very Best

