UFC Unfiltered | UFC 280 Recap With Guest Co-Host Michael Irvin

Matt and Jim are joined by Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver and UFC superfan Michael Irvin on today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered!

While recapping last Saturday’s UFC 280 pay-per-view card, Irvin and Matt find themselves on opposite sides of the debate over whether Petr Yan or Sean O’Malley deserved to win their bantamweight contender fight.

RELATED: Everything You Might've Missed From UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Then, Matt pounds the table for bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and explains why he thinks TJ Dillashaw’s injury shouldn’t take anything away from Sterling’s TKO victory.

While discussing Islam Makhachev’s division-altering win over former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, the guys dish their thoughts on how Alexander Volkanovski matches up with the new lightweight champion and where Beneil Dariush fits in the title picture after his decisive win over Mateusz Gamrot.