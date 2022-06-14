 Skip to main content
Matt Serra and Jim Norton on UFC Unfiltered.
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: UFC 275 Recap & Celebrating 600 Episodes

Jun. 14, 2022

Jim and Matt celebrate their 600th episode of UFC Unfiltered, and recap UFC 275, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Jim and Matt are surprised with videos from friends of the show including Bruce Buffer, Renzo Gracie, Chris Weidman, and many others, congratulating them for their 600th episode of the podcast.

After Jim and Matt thank their friends for the messages, they recap all the action from UFC 275. They explain why Glover Teixeira's last-second loss to Jiri Prochazka for the UFC Light Heavyweight title was still a positive for him, detail who they believe won the co-main event between UFC Women's Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos, and congratulate Joanna Jedrzejczyk on a hall-of-fame career after she announced her retirement following her loss to Zhang Weili.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka took place on Saturday, June 11, 2022, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

UFC Unfiltered
Podcast
