UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: UFC 273 Recap with Jon Anik, and Donald Trump Jr.

Listen To The Latest Episode a Of The UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring UFC 273 Recap with Jon Anik, and Donald Trump Jr.
Apr. 13, 2022

A UFC 273 recap with Jon Anik and a conversation with Donald Trump Jr. on this episode of UFC Unfiltered.

Jim and Matt kick things off with a recap of Aljamain Sterling's UFC Bantamweight title unification bout against Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 273. Matt reveals the moment he knew Aljamain would win, and what he saw during Aljo’s training camp that showed he would be victorious in the rematch.

Then, Donald Trump Jr. makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. He talks with Jim and Matt about sitting next to Tank Abbott at UFC 3 in 1994, how attending boxing matches in Atlantic City with his father shaped his appreciation for combat sports, how he became friends with UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal and much more. Including will he ever follow in his father’s footsteps and run for political office?

Next up, Jon Anik joins the guys after working the broadcast desk for UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night. After Jon congratulates Matt and his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt student, Aljamain Sterling, for unifying the UFC Bantamweight title, he explains why Khamzat Chimaev's stock did not go down after his decision win over Gilbert Burns, and offers his theory on what went through Mark O. Madsen and Vinc Pichel's minds during their back-and-forth match.

Jim and Matt close the show with their take on the main event of UFC 273 between Alexander Volkanovski and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung.

Jon Anik
