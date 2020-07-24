 Skip to main content
Athletes

UFC Unfiltered: Tyron Woodley, Tim Elliott & James Krause

Listen to the latest UFC Unfiltered podcast.
Jul. 24, 2020

Before UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till, Matt and Jim catch up with T-Wood and chat with Tim Elliott and James Krause from a PF Chang's in Kansas City!

UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley joins the guys first to let the world know he will be fighting Colby Covington and when he plans on doing it. He also reveals why he thinks Gilbert Burns will defeat Kamaru Usman when they square off in the Octagon. 

Then, UFC flyweight Tim Elliott calls in with his coach, UFC middleweight James Krause. They go over how Tim was able to escape a sick kneebar submission in the co-main event last Wednesday, and Matt apologizes to James for snubbing him in the Fight Island hotel. 

Finally, Matt and Jim make their bold predictions for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till.

Follow the show @UFCunfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com

Tags
UFC Unfiltered
Announcements

ABU DHABI TO HOST HISTORIC “UFC FIGHT ISLAND”

UFC Partners with DCT Abu Dhabi to Bring Much-Anticipated Series of Events to the UAE Capital

More
Athletes

UFC 250 scorecard

Find out who were the big winners of UFC 250

More
Fight Coverage

Fight by Fight: June 13 Edition

Dive deep into June 13's UFC Fight Night card with this edition of Fight by Fight

More