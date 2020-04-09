UFC Unfiltered: Tyron Woodley and Frankie Edgar

Then, UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley calls in to discuss his chances of fighting at UFC 249, the depression he went through after his loss to Kamaru Usman, and why he wants to fight Colby Covington.

Finally, UFC featherweight Frankie Edgar joins Unfiltered to offer to fight Henry Cejudo if Jose Aldo is stuck in Brazil, share the details of his awful first management agreement, and recap Tiger King.

