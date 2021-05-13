UFC Unfiltered: Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, actor Ryan Guzman, and co-host TJ De Santis

TJ De Santis joins Jim on a special jam-packed episode of UFC Unfiltered ahead of this weekend's loaded card at UFC 262!

First, Jim and TJ discuss the beginning of their careers in radio, recap their experiences training in mixed martial arts, and look ahead to this weekend's main card.

Next, Tony Ferguson calls in ahead of his co-main event bout against Beneil Dariush at UFC 262. He discusses the origins of his "Olympic mentality," the differences between his training and the videos he posts online, and his thoughts on not yet fighting for a title.

Then, Michael Chandler joins Jim and TJ ahead of his Lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 262. He shares why he believes Oliveira is the most dangerous opponent he's ever faced, his reaction to being asked about getting a title shot after one fight in the UFC, and how it feels to get drop foot in the middle of a fight.

Actor and MMA practitioner Ryan Guzman closes the show by explaining why he has decided to train and compete in an amateur MMA bout despite having a successful acting career, explaining his pick for the main event of UFC 262, and reflecting on how his history as a fighter has impacted his acting and modeling career.

Got a minute? Give us a review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram