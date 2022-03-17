UFC Unfiltered: Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett, co-host Din Thomas

Din joins Matt from the UK to help preview the first UFC London in over two years this Saturday at the O2 Arena!

First, Tom Aspinall joins the show ahead of his main event bout against Alexander Volkov. After he reveals he's the world's biggest Matt Serra fan and they met previously in Manchester years prior, he details how having a BJJ black belt as a father influenced his fighting career, and opens up about embracing the pressure that comes with headlining a card in his home country.

Then, Matt and Din make their predictions for Saturday's main event between Aspinall and Volkov, and debate which version of West Side Story they prefer.

Paddy Pimblett then calls in ahead of his bout against Kazula Vargas on Saturday night. After a cameo from Molly "Meatball" McCann, Pimblett offers more details about his altercation with Ilia Topuria, explains why he's been able to gain a large fanbase after only one fight in the UFC, and shares how his Instagram account was banned yet again.

Matt and Din close the show previewing the rest of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, including Dan Hooker's return to Featherweight against Arnold Allen in the co-main event.

