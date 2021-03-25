 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Stipe Miocic & UFC 260 Preview

Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Stipe Miocic
Mar. 25, 2021

Jim and Matt are joined by UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Jim and Matt share how they are beginning to bring life back to normal as Matt's BJJ classes get more crowded and Jim rebooks stand-up tour dates.

Then, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic joins the show ahead of his main event bout against Francis Ngannou this Saturday at UFC 260. Stipe thanks Matt for noticing his slimmer physique, tells a crazy story about how fellow UFC heavyweight Gian Villante broke everything in his home, and explains why he needs to chew peppermint (not spearmint) gum during his walkouts. 

Jim and Matt close out the show discussing the news of Khabib Nurmagomedov possibly being in Luke Rockhold's corner for his rumored comeback fight and their favorite matchups at UFC 260 this Saturday.

Listen To The Previous Episode Of UFC Unfiltered With Sean O'Malley And Gillian Robertson

