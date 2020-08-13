UFC Unfiltered: Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier

The path to UFC gold runs through UFC Unfiltered as both Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier join the show before they settle who deserves the title of heavyweight GOAT this Saturday!

First, the heavyweight champ, Stipe Miocic, calls in to share his take on the whole 'GOAT' discussion, whether or not he'll let Dana put the belt on him if he wins, and what he's expecting from Daniel Cormier this Saturday.

Then, after Matt, Jim, and Phoenix make their picks for UFC 252, Daniel Cormier hops on the show live from a recovery pod. He shares if money is enough to bring him back for one more fight, why he wants to improve his golf swing, and how his fitness gadgets can help Matt in...other aspects of his life.

Don't forget to tune in to UFC 252 this Saturday!

