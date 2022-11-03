UFC Unfiltered | Stephen Thompson Talks Fighting Kevin Holland, Adesanya vs Pereira Prediction
Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring UFC Welterweight Stephen Thompson
Nov. 3, 2022
UFC Unfiltered: Guest co-host Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson talks fighting Kevin Holland, Adesanya vs. Pereira prediction
Matt and Jim are joined by UFC welterweight contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson on today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered!
Thompson begins the show with a story on how his “Wonderboy” nickname sparked a friendship with actor and musician Jack Black before going in depth about his renowned karate style and the benefits it provides to him and other fighters inside the cage.
After sharing his thoughts on headlining a UFC Fight Night this December against Kevin Holland, Wonderboy uses his kickboxing expertise to predict the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira at UFC 281. As Wonderboy explains what to expect from the two middleweights, Matt reiterates why he thinks Adesanya won’t be phased by his rival despite failing to beat Pereira in both of their kickboxing fights they had against each other.
The guys finish the show talking Halloween costumes and spooky stories before ultimately diving into their favorite shows they’re currently watching.
Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered
Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!
Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram
Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram
Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland, live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Prelims begin at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!
:
Special Feature
Best Of Hasbulla
Fan favorite Hasbulla has swept the MMA community by storm, teaming up with some of the sports biggest names like Khabib and Alexander Volkanovski to deliver memorable moments.