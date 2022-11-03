UFC Unfiltered | Stephen Thompson Talks Fighting Kevin Holland, Adesanya vs Pereira Prediction

 Skip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022

UFC Unfiltered: Guest co-host Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson talks fighting Kevin Holland, Adesanya vs. Pereira prediction

Matt and Jim are joined by UFC welterweight contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson on today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered!

Thompson begins the show with a story on how his “Wonderboy” nickname sparked a friendship with actor and musician Jack Black before going in depth about his renowned karate style and the benefits it provides to him and other fighters inside the cage.

Pre-Order UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

After sharing his thoughts on headlining a UFC Fight Night this December against Kevin Holland, Wonderboy uses his kickboxing expertise to predict the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira at UFC 281. As Wonderboy explains what to expect from the two middleweights, Matt reiterates why he thinks Adesanya won’t be phased by his rival despite failing to beat Pereira in both of their kickboxing fights they had against each other.

The guys finish the show talking Halloween costumes and spooky stories before ultimately diving into their favorite shows they’re currently watching.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland, live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Prelims begin at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

: