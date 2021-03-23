 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered: Sean O'Malley and Gillian Robertson & Coach Din Thomas

Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered podcast Featuring Sean O'Malley And Gillian Robertson & Coach Din Thomas
Mar. 23, 2021

Jim and Matt dissect all the action from Saturday's card, including Brunson's dominant performance over "Big Mouth" Kevin Holland, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, "Sugar" Sean O'Malley joins the show ahead of his bout against Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 this Saturday. He shares what it was like being high when his girlfriend said she was pregnant, discusses how much flack he's gotten for saying he didn't really lose against Marlon Vera in his last fight, and shows Jim and Matt his home Octagon and gym. 

Then, Jim and Matt go over their favorite fight from UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland, and Matt gives a glowing recommendation of "Zack Snyder's Justice League."

Gillian Robertson and her coach Din Thomas hop on the show next ahead of Gillian's fight against Miranda Maverick at UFC 260 this Saturday. Din and Matt continue their smack talk from old fights, Jim and Gillian trade murder documentary recommendations, and Din and Gillian explain the keys to their sustained chemistry after Din left American Top Team last year.

Athlete Profiles: Sean O'Malley | Gillian Robertson

Tags
UFC 260
Sean O'Malley
Gillian Robertson
UFC Unfiltered
