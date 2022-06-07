UFC Unfiltered: Sayif Saud, actor Charles Parnell & co-host Din Thomas

First, Charles Parnell, star of the movie Top Gun: Maverick as Rear Admiral Solomon "Warlock" Bates, joins the show. He explains how the rivalry between Lyoto Machida and Maurício "Shogun" Rua got him hooked on the UFC, reveals who he was rooting for when he attended UFC 202 headlined by Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2, and shares how rigorous the audition process was for his role in Top Gun: Maverick.

Then, coach and owner of Fortis MMA, Sayif Saud, calls in. He opens up about the back-and-forth he had with Daniel Argueta while cornering Damon Jackson against him at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik, explains why he decided to transition to coaching while training as a fighter at Jackson Wink MMA, and explains why it is so important to instill urgency in fighters while in their corner.

Matt and Din close the show with their recap of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik, including Alexander Volkov's round one victory against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event, and Erin Blanchfield's impressive submission win against JJ Aldrich.