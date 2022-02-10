UFC Unfiltered: Robert Whittaker & Derek Brunson

Listen To The Latest Episode Of The UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Robert Whittaker & Derek Brunson
"Blonde Brunson" and "The Reaper" join Jim and Matt ahead of the action-packed card at UFC 271 this Saturday in Houston!
First, Derek Brunson calls in ahead of his bout against Jared Cannonier at UFC 271. He shares why he decided to dye his hair blonde, opens up about why it's satisfying to beat younger fighters, and reveals what it'd take for him to pick a fight with a stranger.
Then, after Jim and Matt make fight picks for UFC 271, Robert Whittaker calls in ahead of his rematch against Israel Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight belt in Saturday's main event fight. He discusses how his mentality has shifted since he last faced Adesanya, why it is tricky to face the same opponent again, and how video games help keep him relaxed during fight week.
Jim and Matt close the show with their prediction for Saturday's main event between Whittaker and Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title.