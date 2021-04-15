UFC Unfiltered: Robert Whittaker & Comedian Josh Wolf

First, Jim, Matt, and Josh discuss the differences between casual and hardcore MMA fans and make their predictions for the boxing match between Jake Paul and retired UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Then, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker joins the show ahead of his main event bout against Kelvin Gastelum this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum. He tries to explain what Magic: The Gathering is while not sounding like a dork, reveals the origin of his "Bobby Knuckles" nickname, and goes in-depth on his routines leading up to fight night.

(29:39) The group also jokes about what type of pre-fight or pre-show person they are: a puker, a peeer, a pooper or a pacer!

Josh sticks around to tell an amazing story about bombing as the opener for legendary comedian Sam Kinison, to learn about the benefits of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu from Matt, to discuss who he and Jim consider the most underrated comedians and converse on the similarities between fighters and comedians.