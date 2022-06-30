UFC Unfiltered: Robbie Lawler, Sean Strickland, Nicholas "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff, Guest Co-host Phoenix Carnevale, And UFC 276 Preview
Listen To The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Featuring Robbie Lawler, Sean Strickland, Nicholas "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff, Guest Co-host Phoenix Carnevale Previewing UFC 276
Jun. 30, 2022
UFC Unfiltered: Robbie Lawler, Sean Strickland, Nicholas "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff, And Guest Co-host Phoenix Carnevale Preview UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier:
Jim and guest co-host Phoenix Carnevale speak with Robbie Lawler, Sean Strickland, and Nicholas "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff, and preview UFC 276, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!
First, Robbie Lawler calls in ahead of his bout against Bryan Barberena at UFC 276. He opens up about his fight being moved from the prelims to the main card, how training with up-and-coming prospects at Sanford MMA motivates him to perform, and how he felt after his TKO victory against Nick Diaz in his last Octagon appearance.
Then, Nicholas Kolcheff, also known as NICKMERCS, joins the show. He tells Jim and Phoenix about his upcoming match in EA Sports UFC 4 against fellow streamer TimTheTatman at UFC X during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The event will be streamed live on the UFC Twitch channel on Friday, July 1st at 2 PM Eastern. Nick also shares how he feels about being coached live by Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson during the event, and why he's rooting for Max Holloway in the co-main event of UFC 276.
After that, Sean Strickland calls into the show ahead of his bout against Alex Pereira this weekend. He details why he believes the fight against Pereira is a title eliminator, responds to Israel Adesanya's criticism of his sparring sessions, and shares what he thinks is the main problem with young fighters' mentalities as they enter the UFC.
Jim and Phoenix close the show by making predictions for UFC 276, including the main event between UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier, and the trilogy match between UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champion Max Holloway.
UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier, Live During International Fight Week From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 7pm ET/3pm PT and will air on ABC/ESPN+, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT.