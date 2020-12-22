UFC Unfiltered: Robbie Fox, Rob Font and Adam Hunter

Jim and Matt are joined by Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox, who hosts the podcast "My Mom's Basement." After briefly torturing Jim with a quick conversation about The Mandalorian, Matt leads a recap of last Saturday's Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal. Is Wonderboy back to contending for the title? How about the resurgence of Jose Aldo?

Then, Rob Font joins to discuss his impressive win over Marlon Moraes on Saturday. After a brief tour of his practice gym (complete with bunk beds), Font talks about how he could tell what Moraes gameplan was, how teammate Calvin Kattar looks leading up to his fight against Max Holloway, and his golf game.

Then, comedian Adam Hunter joins to discuss, among other things, his new comedy special that will debut on UFC FIGHT PASS in the coming days: "Throwing Punches." He and Jim have known each other for a while, and reminisce about some of their favorite nights together. They discuss who the funniest UFC fighters are -- and which ones are the easiest to make fun of. Meanwhile, veteran stand-up comedian Matt Serra asks several questions about the craft.

To our Unfiltered listeners: Happy Holidays! The guys will be back on Monday for the last show of the year.

Listen to the whole episode here:

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com