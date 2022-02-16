 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Renato Moicano & Entourage Creator Doug Ellin

Feb. 16, 2022

Jim and Matt break down all the action from UFC 271 on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Doug Ellin joins the show. He shares whether or not he believed Israel Adesanya deserved to get the win against Robert Whittaker in Saturday's main event, what it was like to have Julianna Peña on his podcast, and reveals the star-studded lineup of his newest project.

Then, Renato Moicano makes his UFC Unfiltered debut after defeating Alexander Hernandez at UFC 271. He shares why he was so fired up in his Octagon interview, how his wrestling has improved while at American Top Team, and what the keys to his success have been after moving up weight classes.

Jim and Matt close the show recapping their favorite moments from UFC 271, including Tai Tuivasa's upset KO victory against Derrick Lewis and Jared Cannonier cementing himself as the #1 contender in the UFC middleweight division after his second-round TKO win against Derek Brunson.

