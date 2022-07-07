UFC Unfiltered: Rafael Fiziev, Michael Johnson & UFC 276 Recap

First, Michael Johnson joins the show ahead of his bout against Jamie Mullarkey at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev this Saturday at the UFC Apex. He explains why he's expecting Mullarkey to try to take the fight to the ground, shares how good his last win felt after being winless in previous outings, and offers his thoughts on Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone announcing his retirement after his bout against Jim Miller at UFC 276.

Then, Matt shows Jim what his leg looks like after his knee replacement surgery, and the two recap some of their favorite performances from UFC 276, including Israel Adesanya defending the UFC Middleweight title against Jared Cannonier, Alex Pereira's knockout victory against Sean Strickland, and Julija Stoliarenko's first-round submission against Jessica-Rose Clark.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev

After that, Rafael Fiziev joins the show ahead of his main event bout against Rafael dos Anjos this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev at the UFC Apex. He opens up about his eating habits when he's not in a fight camp, why he thinks his next opponent should be Justin Gaethje after his bout against dos Anjos this weekend, and reveals how many fights he believes he needs to win before he gets a shot at the title.

Jim and Matt close the show discussing more fights from UFC 276, including Alexander Volkanovski's win against Max Holloway in the co-main event and Bryan Barberena's TKO victory against Robbie Lawler.