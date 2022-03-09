UFC Unfiltered: Rafael dos Anjos, Tim Elliot, and Bert Kreischer

Jim and Matt break down their favorite moments from UFC 272, headlined by the grudge match between friends-turned-foes Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

But first, Tim Elliott joins the show fresh off his win against Tagir Ulanbekov on Saturday night. After his fiancée and fellow UFC fighter Gina Mazany sorts out Tim's technical setup, he discusses how Glory MMA's James Krause prepared the right game plan for Ulanbekov, and how he wasn't intimidated seeing former UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his opponent's corner.

Then, comedian and host of TBS' Go-Big Show, Bert Kreischer makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. He's brought to tears as he recalls the plot of one of his favorite movies, gives Matt props for being one of the only UFC fighters he's seen with a New York accent, and reveals what it was like to act in a movie starring Mark Hamill while they filmed in Serbia.

Former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos then calls in from his home gym days after his co-main event victory against Renato Moicano at UFC 272. He details why he is no longer interested in a fight with Islam Makhachev, opens up about what kind of opponent he is anxious to face next, and

Jim and Matt close the show recapping their favorite moments from UFC 272, including Bryce Mitchell's dominant decision win against Edson Barboza, and Kevin Holland's TKO victory against Alex Oliveira.

