UFC Unfiltered | UFC 281 Recap With Marcellus Wiley
Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Guest Co-Host And Former NFL Pro Bowl Defensive End Marcellus Wiley
Nov. 15, 2022
UFC Unfiltered: UFC 281 recap with guest co-host Marcellus Wiley:
Fresh off an exhilarating UFC 281 card featuring a UFC record-tying 11 finishes, Matt and Jim dish out their full reactions to the card on today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered with guest co-host and former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end Marcellus Wiley.
While discussing what’s next for new UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira now that he’s dethroned Israel Adesanya, Matt explains why he thinks the Brazilian knockout artist’s inexperienced ground game makes a fight against Khamzat Chimaev a stylistic nightmare.
After issuing an opinionated take on Michael Chandler’s actions against Dustin Poirier from Saturday’s Fight of the Night performance, Marcellus gives his thoughts on Frankie Edgar’s KO loss and how sports fans should analyze the final days of a retiring legend’s career.