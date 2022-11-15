UFC Unfiltered | UFC 281 Recap With Marcellus Wiley

 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

Nov. 15, 2022

UFC Unfiltered: UFC 281 recap with guest co-host Marcellus Wiley:

Fresh off an exhilarating UFC 281 card featuring a UFC record-tying 11 finishes, Matt and Jim dish out their full reactions to the card on today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered with guest co-host and former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end Marcellus Wiley.

Everything You Might've Missed From UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

While discussing what’s next for new UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira now that he’s dethroned Israel Adesanya, Matt explains why he thinks the Brazilian knockout artist’s inexperienced ground game makes a fight against Khamzat Chimaev a stylistic nightmare.

After issuing an opinionated take on Michael Chandler’s actions against Dustin Poirier from Saturday’s Fight of the Night performance, Marcellus gives his thoughts on Frankie Edgar’s KO loss and how sports fans should analyze the final days of a retiring legend’s career.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira took place live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards, and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass! 

 

: