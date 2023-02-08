UFC UNFILTERED: JAMAHAL HILL & BRUCE BUFFER

It’s pay-per-view fight week! With mere days remaining until UFC 284, official Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer hops in as a guest co-host for the duration of today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered and also recently-crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill joins.

Bruce dishes his thoughts on Dana White’s bombshell announcement that not only is former UFC double champion Conor McGregor set to return as a coach on this upcoming 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, but that the coach on the opposite side of the Irish superstar will be none other than exciting lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

While the guys wait until Jamahal Hill hops on the show, Bruce opens up about how his upbringing in Philadelphia helped foster his early affinity for mixed martial arts as both a practitioner and a consumer.

Buffer then talks about his friendship with coach Ray Longo — and as luck would have it, Ray calls Matt during the show, who jokingly accosts Ray for spending too much time with Buffer and not enough time with him.

Finally, Jamahal Hill joins the show live from the UFC Performance Institute with an idea of what’s in store for his first light heavyweight title defense. And as Jamahal’s call ends, the guys briefly recap last Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac card and look ahead to Saturday’s UFC 284 event in Australia.