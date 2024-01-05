 Skip to main content
UFC UNFILTERED | Mario Bautista, McGregor-Chandler at 185?

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered And Every Episode From 2024
Jan. 5, 2024

It’s the first UFC Unfiltered episode of 2024! And on today’s show, Jim and Matt are joined by UFC bantamweight Mario Bautista with 10 days until he returns to the cage for a fight against Ricky Simon.

Before Mario hops on, Jim and Matt react to Conor McGregor’s announcement and whether they believe his long-discussed fight against Michael Chandler will actually end up taking place at 185 pounds as McGregor stated.

Every 2023 UFC Unfiltered Episode | Order UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

Shortly after, Mario Bautista joins the show and reflects on the factors behind his current five-fight winning streak — including his hard-fought win over Da’Mon Blackshear that came after Bautista spent the bulk of his camp preparing for Cody Garbrandt.

To wrap up the show, Matt and Jim talk some jiu-jitsu — with Matt filling Jim in on Aljamain Sterling’s grappling match at FURY Pro Grappling 8 and Jim asking Matt a few questions about some moves he’s learning along his newfound jiu-jitsu journey.

PREVIOUS 2024 EPISODES:

