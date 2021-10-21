 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Paulo Costa & Marvin Vettori

Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Paulo Costa And Marvin Vettori
Oct. 21, 2021

Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Paulo Costa And Marvin Vettori

Hear from both fighters in the main event of this Saturday's UFC Fight Night on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Marvin Vettori joins the show. He shares what he hopes to happen when he runs into Paul Felder on fight night after their recent spat on Twitter, the differences he noticed in people close to him before and after his fight for the UFC middleweight title, and what kind of wine he'd like to offer Paulo Costa before their main event fight on Saturday night.

Then, Jim and Matt discuss the best moments from last nights Dana White's Contender Series fight card and Matt's run-in with Georges St. Pierre backstage at UFC 266.

Paulo Costa then calls in for the first time on UFC Unfiltered. After Matt expresses how jealous he is of Paulo's hair after his recent hair transplant, Paulo discusses what he is expecting from Vettori on Saturday and why he's anxious to get back in the Octagon after a year since his last bout.

Panini cards representative Tracy Hacker closes the show with news on the latest UFC Panini cards available now and a very special announcement that UFC Unfiltered trading cards are coming soon!

Watch The Previous Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

