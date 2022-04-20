UFC Unfiltered: Pat Sabatini, Impressionist and Comedian Al Foran, and UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Recap

First, Al Foran, impressionist/comedian and host of the podcast "Al Foran's Goalmouth," makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. Besides doing impressions of Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Mike Tyson, and many others, he discusses how his impression of McGregor helped him break through to American audiences, and what celebrity impressions he hopes to learn one day.

Then, Jim and Matt recap all the action from UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2, including Belal Muhammad's dominant decision win in the main event against Vicente Luque and the controversial endings to Caio Borralho vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev and Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday. They also discuss UFCPresident Dana White saying the UFC is hoping to book Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic this summer.

Afterwards, Pat Sabatini closes the show after his win over TJ Laramie on Saturday night. He explains why he did not underestimate Laramie despite being the heavy betting favorite, shares how he is able to fish for hours on end without getting bored, and reveals what it was like to win a combat sambo tournament in Russia a few years ago.

