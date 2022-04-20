 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Pat Sabatini, Impressionist and Comedian Al Foran, and UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Recap

Listen To The Latest Episode a Of The UFC Unfiltered Podcast Pat Sabatini, Impressionist and Comedian Al Foran, and UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Recap
Apr. 20, 2022

Hear Jim and Matt's conversations with Pat Sabatini and impressionist/comedian Al Foran, and a recap of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Al Foran, impressionist/comedian and host of the podcast "Al Foran's Goalmouth," makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. Besides doing impressions of Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Mike Tyson, and many others, he discusses how his impression of McGregor helped him break through to American audiences, and what celebrity impressions he hopes to learn one day.

Check Out Pat Sabatini's Athlete Profile Here

Then, Jim and Matt recap all the action from UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2, including Belal Muhammad's dominant decision win in the main event against Vicente Luque and the controversial endings to Caio Borralho vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev and Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday. They also discuss UFCPresident Dana White saying the UFC is hoping to book Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic this summer.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Results

Afterwards, Pat Sabatini closes the show after his win over TJ Laramie on Saturday night. He explains why he did not underestimate Laramie despite being the heavy betting favorite, shares how he is able to fish for hours on end without getting bored, and reveals what it was like to win a combat sambo tournament in Russia a few years ago.

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Don't miss a single strike of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 23 on ESPN+. Prelims begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT. Main card begins at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Tags
Pat Sabatini
:
Luana Carolina of Brazil enters the Octagon before facing Molly McCann of England in a womens flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

“Fan Bonus Of The Night” Voting Starts At UFC 273:…

Fan Voting Will Decide Which Top Three Fighters From Each UFC Pay-Per-View Will Win Bitcoin Bonuses Of $30,000, $20,000 And $10,000 For First, Second And Third Place, Respectively

More
Card com as imagens de Glover Teixeira e Jiri Prochazka
Announcements

Get Your SINGAPORE Tickets For UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs…

Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. SGT via Ticketmaster.sg

More
Athletes

The Incredible Volk

The Undisputed UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski Plans His Next Move After Defeating The Korean Zombie At UFC 273.

More
: