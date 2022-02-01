 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Paddy Pimblett and NICKMERCS

Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Paddy Pimblett And NICKMERCS.
Feb. 1, 2022

Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Paddy Pimblett And NICKMERCS:

Will Matt start a Twitch channel? What kind of dog does Paddy Pimblett own? Jim and Matt get to the bottom of those questions, and much more, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Nick Kolcheff, also known as NICKMERCS, makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. After he shares with Matt some memories of watching him fight with his dad, he details what it was like seeing Alexander Volkanovski against Brian Ortega live in Las Vegas, opens up about his brief amateur boxing career, and explains what it's like to stream on Twitch for tens of thousands of people every day.

Then, Paddy Pimblett joins the show ahead of his fight against Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London in March. After he gets his dog, Lenny, under control, he shares why he believes he'll never leave his hometown of Liverpool, what it's like to be a brand ambassador for Barstool Sports after one fight in the UFC, and why he believes Justin Gaethje will ultimately defeat Charles Oliveira when they face off at UFC 274 in May.

UFC Unfiltered
Paddy Pimblett
