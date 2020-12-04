UFC Unfiltered: Ovince Saint Preux & Gian Villante

Jim and Matt open the show discussing Leon Edwards testing positive for COVID-19 and his scheduled bout against Khamzat Chimaev being postponed.

Then, Ovince Saint Preux joins the show to share how mountain biking has improved his training, how he keeps going after nearly forty professional fights, and why he feels confident heading into his co-main event bout against Jamahal Hill on Saturday. Is the UFC veteran the least bit concerned the up and comer is trying to make a name off him?

Gian Villante also joins the show in advance of his fight this Saturday against Jake Collier. He shares whether or not he's cut out to be a coach, how many more fights he thinks he has left, why he likes to fight at heavyweight and his approach against Collier this Saturday.

Jim and Matt close the show with their picks for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori.

