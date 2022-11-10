 Skip to main content
Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Molly McCann, Matt Frevola, and middleweight title challenger Alex Pereira
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered | Molly McCann, Matt Frevola, Alex Pereira, & UFC 281 Predictions

Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Molly McCann, Matt Frevola, and middleweight title challenger Alex Pereira
Nov. 10, 2022

UFC Unfiltered: Molly McCann, Matt Frevola, Alex Pereira, and UFC 281 predictions:

Just days away from this Saturday’s return to Madison Square Garden for UFC 281, Matt and Jim get three fighters from the card to hop on the show in women’s flyweight Molly McCann, lightweight Matt Frevola, and middleweight title challenger Alex Pereira.

Coming off back-to-back knockout wins by way of spinning backfist, Molly explains how she has prepared for Erin Blanchfield’s ground game ahead of their fight on the prelims.

Order UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Today!

Then, Long Island’s own Matt Frevola shares how it feels to see people from his hometown buzzing over his fight in Madison Square Garden.

Alex Pereira joins the show ahead of his grudge match against Israel Adesanya to talk about what his longtime kickboxing rival might do differently in a fight with unified mixed martial arts rules.

Finally, the guys finish the show with their picks for the main card.

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Don't miss a moment of UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order now!

 

:
A Power Slap competitor braces for impact
Announcements

Dana White announces the launch of Power Slap

More
Get Ready For UFC 281 At Madison Square Garden With The Full Episode Of Countdown Featuring Israel Adesanya, Alex Periera, Carla Esparza, Zhang Weili, And More 
Countdown

UFC 281 Countdown | Full Episode

Get Ready For UFC 281 At Madison Square Garden With The Full Episode Of Countdown Featuring Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Carla Esparza, Zhang Weili, And More 

Watch the Video
Frankie Edgar celebrates a victory inside the UFC Octagon
Athletes

Forever Frankie Edgar

Look Back On Former Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar's Iconic UFC Career 

Watch the Video
: