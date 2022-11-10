UFC Unfiltered | Molly McCann, Matt Frevola, Alex Pereira, & UFC 281 Predictions

Just days away from this Saturday’s return to Madison Square Garden for UFC 281, Matt and Jim get three fighters from the card to hop on the show in women’s flyweight Molly McCann, lightweight Matt Frevola, and middleweight title challenger Alex Pereira.

Coming off back-to-back knockout wins by way of spinning backfist, Molly explains how she has prepared for Erin Blanchfield’s ground game ahead of their fight on the prelims.

Then, Long Island’s own Matt Frevola shares how it feels to see people from his hometown buzzing over his fight in Madison Square Garden.

Alex Pereira joins the show ahead of his grudge match against Israel Adesanya to talk about what his longtime kickboxing rival might do differently in a fight with unified mixed martial arts rules.

Finally, the guys finish the show with their picks for the main card.