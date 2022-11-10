UFC Unfiltered | Molly McCann, Matt Frevola, Alex Pereira, & UFC 281 Predictions
Listen To The Latest UFC Unfiltered Podcast Featuring Molly McCann, Matt Frevola, and middleweight title challenger Alex Pereira
UFC Unfiltered: Molly McCann, Matt Frevola, Alex Pereira, and UFC 281 predictions:
Just days away from this Saturday’s return to Madison Square Garden for UFC 281, Matt and Jim get three fighters from the card to hop on the show in women’s flyweight Molly McCann, lightweight Matt Frevola, and middleweight title challenger Alex Pereira.
Coming off back-to-back knockout wins by way of spinning backfist, Molly explains how she has prepared for Erin Blanchfield’s ground game ahead of their fight on the prelims.