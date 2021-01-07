 Skip to main content
Athletes

UFC Unfiltered: Michael Chandler & Din Thomas

Listen to the latest episode of UFC Unfiltered featuring Michael Chandler and Din Thomas.
Jan. 7, 2021

We have a packed episode of UFC Unfiltered before Matt heads to Fight Island to tape the latest installment of Dana White: Lookin' FWD to a Fight!

First, Din Thomas calls in to share what inspired him to bike across Florida for men's mental health awareness, and why the cause is important to him. 

Then, Michael Chandler closes the show after officially booking his UFC debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 on January 23rd. He dives into how Hooker became his first UFC opponent, and the possibility of facing off against Khabib Nurmagomedov. He also breaks the news to Matt that he is, in fact, taller than him.

Order UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 

Listen To The Whole Episode Here:

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com

Tags
Michael Chandler
Din Thomas
UFC Unfiltered
UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 – Ready For War
Fight Coverage

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 – Ready For War

The rematch goes down January 23, 2021

Watch the Video
Highlights

Top Finishes: Conor McGregor

Get Primed For The Return Of 'The Notorious' With Some Of His Best Handiwork 

Watch the Video
Athletes

Every Dustin Poirier Finish In The UFC

A Look At The Greatest Hits From "The Diamond"

Watch the Video