UFC Unfiltered: Michael Chandler & Din Thomas

We have a packed episode of UFC Unfiltered before Matt heads to Fight Island to tape the latest installment of Dana White: Lookin' FWD to a Fight!

First, Din Thomas calls in to share what inspired him to bike across Florida for men's mental health awareness, and why the cause is important to him.

Then, Michael Chandler closes the show after officially booking his UFC debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 on January 23rd. He dives into how Hooker became his first UFC opponent, and the possibility of facing off against Khabib Nurmagomedov. He also breaks the news to Matt that he is, in fact, taller than him.

