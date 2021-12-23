UFC Unfiltered: Megan Olivi & Comedian Adam Ray | Year In Review Part 1

Jim and Matt are inviting pals of the show for the final two episodes of 2021 as they make their picks for their favorite moments of UFC action from the past year.

Comedian Adam Ray kicks off the show to make his pick for 'UFC Moment of the Year.' He also reveals why he's such a big fan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, does some great impressions of Chuck Liddell and Jay Leno, and discusses how much of an advantage it is for fighters to weigh more than their opponents.

Then, Megan Olivi joins the show to make her pick for 'UFC Fighter of the Year.' She also recaps her weekend working on the sidelines for a football game in Detroit, reveals what Cub Swanson said about the future of his career after his first-round TKO win against Darren Elkins, and details why Belal Muhammad is a problem for top-ranked welterweights after his win against Stephen Thompson on Saturday.

Don't forget to listen to part two of the UFC Unfiltered 2021 recap show this Wednesday with special guests Brendan Fitzgerald and Din Thomas!

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram