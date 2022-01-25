UFC Unfiltered: Matt Frevola, Din Thomas & Las Vegas Raider Maxx Crosby

First, Las Vegas Raider Maxx Crosby joins the show. He gives his take on the outcome of Saturday's main event between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, shares why his favorite fight of the night was Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno, and opens up about how he became a fan of the UFC after watching fights with his dad.

Then, Din Thomas joins the show. He shares why he felt the several knockdowns by Deiveson Figueiredo were not enough to secure him the win against Brandon Moreno, why Gane's leg lock attempt in the fifth round lost him the round, and what Gane should have done with top control when he took down Ngannou late in the fight.

Din sticks around to talk with Matt Frevola after his first round TKO win against Genaro Valdéz at UFC 270. He discusses how many knockdowns he thinks he actually got throughout the fight, offers his take on the best pizza place in Long Island, and shares how training at Serra BJJ helped him feel prepared heading into Saturday night.

Jim, Matt, and Din close the show discussing other stand-out performances at UFC 270, including Said Nurmagomedov's first-round submission win against Cody Stamann, and Michel Pereira's decision victory against Andre Fialho.

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered

Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram