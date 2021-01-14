UFC Unfiltered: Matt Brown, Adam Hunter & Matt Serra

Listen to the latest UFC Unfiltered podcast featuring Matt Brown and Adam Hunter

Fellow comedian Adam Hunter is Jim's co-host for today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Jim and Adam reminisce about touring back in the day and how clueless they could be about travel restrictions. Adam also details a fight he had with his opening act on a military base, and how his college wrestling experience came in handy during the confrontation.

Then, Matt calls in from Fight Island, mainly to show off his amazing hotel room. He also shares how Chris Weidman began sparring with coach Ray Longo, and how great the flight to Fight Island was in business class.

Matt Brown, co-main event on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar, closes the show. He revisits the time someone messed with his 'dip' in The Ultimate Fighter house, shares why he's in the best shape of his life, and explains how to maintain professional relationships with friends.

