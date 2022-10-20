UFC Unfiltered | Mateusz Gamrot & AJ Dobson Talk UFC 280 Matchups, Jack Osbourne’s Jiu-Jitsu Journey

With just three days until UFC 280, Matt and Jim get three guest callers for today’s episode of UFC Unfiltered; lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot, middleweight AJ Dobson, and media personality Jack Osbourne.

Fresh off signing a new UFC contract, Mateusz explains why his wrestling skills will keep Beneil Dariush’s hands full on Saturday. He also explains how American Top Team teammate Dustin Poirier has helped him become a better fighter and discusses what would happen if the lightweight title picture required the two friends to fight each other.

Then, AJ Dobson shares how he went from a theatre kid to full-fledged UFC fighter before explaining what he expects from Armen Petrosyan in their middleweight bout on Saturday’s prelims.

Finally, Jack Osbourne joins the show to talk about how growing up in a famous family on reality TV led him to his current situation as a jiu-jitsu blue belt who seeks out paranormal experiences on the multiple TV shows that he hosts.