Athletes

UFC Unfiltered: Marvin Vettori & Jamahal Hill

Listen to the latest UFC Unfiltered podcast featuring Marvin Vettori and Jamahal Hill.
Dec. 1, 2020

Will Matt's green screen work? Find out that and more on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Marvin Vettori calls in after agreeing to fill in for Kevin Holland against Jack Hermansson this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori. He shares how he feels being the first Italian-born UFC fighter to headline a card, how his beef with Kevin Holland started, and what he thinks of his past bout against Israel Adesanya. 

Then, after Jim and Matt discuss Anthony Smith's dominant first-round submission win against Devin Clark over the weekend, Jamahal Hill joins the show. He gives a tour of his gym and introduces his sparring partners, shares how he feels about facing veteran Ovince Saint Preux this Saturday, and gets real when discussing his suspension for marijuana from NSAC. 

Finally, Jim and Matt close the show recapping all the action from UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Clark.

