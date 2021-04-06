 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered: Marvin Vettori, Arnold Allen and Comedian Nate Bargatze

A comedian, an Italian, and a Brit walk into a Zoom call... and join Jim and Matt on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered
Apr. 6, 2021

First, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze joins the show. He shares stories about growing up with a magician as a dad, explains how and why the UFC has become his favorite sport, relives the one day he took an MMA class (it didn’t go well), and discusses his new Netflix special, The Greatest Average American. 

Then, Marvin Vettori calls in ahead of his main event bout against Kevin Holland this Saturday. He shares why he respects Kevin Holland for taking a short notice fight (even though he doesn't want to) after Darren Till dropped out, tries to explain the book he's reading by philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche to Jim and Matt, and reveals he is determined to get a rematch with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya after his match with Holland

Arnold Allen, co-main event fighter this Saturday against Sodiq Yussuf, calls in afterwards. He tells stories of having a professional strongman as a father, goes into why he was so intent on training with Firas Zahabi and Georges St-Pierre at Tristar Gym, and freaks Jim and Matt out with his story of nearly falling off a cliff while off-roading. 

Matt closes out the show with a new song about the rumored bout announcement of Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad.

