UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Marlon Vera, Jake Collier & UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera Preview

Apr. 28, 2022

Jim And Matt Talk With Marlon "Chito" Vera And Jake Collier, And Preview UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera, On Today's Episode of UFC Unfiltered!

After Matt asks Jim how he came up with jokes for the roast of Rich Vos, UFC Heavyweight Jake Collier joins the show ahead of his co-main event bout against Andrei Arlovski. He discusses how taking up Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to lose weight in his 20s led to him taking up fighting for a living, explains how much better he feels fighting at heavyweight after starting his UFC career at middleweight, and how working on cars in his spare time gets him ready for fight night.

Then, Marlon "Chito" Vera calls in ahead of his main event bout against Rob Font this Saturday. He explains why he feels a knockout against Font could earn him a title fight, reveals that fellow UFC Bantamweight Sean O'Malley turned down a rematch against him, and shares the meals that coach Jason Parillo will cook to tempt Vera during weight cuts. 

Jim and Matt close the show with their predictions for UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera, including Andre "Touchy" Fili vs Joanderson Brito and Jared Gordon vs Grant Dawson.  

Don't miss a single moment of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT on ESPN 2/ESPN+. Main Card begins at 7pm ET/4pm PT on ESPN/ESPN+.

UFC Unfiltered
UFC Fight Night
UFC Vegas 53
Marlon Vera
