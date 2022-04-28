UFC Unfiltered: Marlon Vera, Jake Collier & UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera Preview

After Matt asks Jim how he came up with jokes for the roast of Rich Vos, UFC Heavyweight Jake Collier joins the show ahead of his co-main event bout against Andrei Arlovski. He discusses how taking up Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to lose weight in his 20s led to him taking up fighting for a living, explains how much better he feels fighting at heavyweight after starting his UFC career at middleweight, and how working on cars in his spare time gets him ready for fight night.

Then, Marlon "Chito" Vera calls in ahead of his main event bout against Rob Font this Saturday. He explains why he feels a knockout against Font could earn him a title fight, reveals that fellow UFC Bantamweight Sean O'Malley turned down a rematch against him, and shares the meals that coach Jason Parillo will cook to tempt Vera during weight cuts.

Jim and Matt close the show with their predictions for UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera, including Andre "Touchy" Fili vs Joanderson Brito and Jared Gordon vs Grant Dawson.

