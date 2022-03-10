UFC Unfiltered: Marlon Moraes and Alex Pereira

Find out what frozen pizza Matt deemed "underrated" on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Jim and Matt are joined by Marlon Moraes ahead of his co-main event bout against Song Yadong this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev at the UFC Apex. Moraes tells Matt how relieved he is to not be fighting a member of the Serra/Longo team, shares how he dealt with a bout with COVID-19 while training in Thailand, and offers insight into how being separated from his family helps mentally prepare him for a fight.

Then, after Matt tells Jim what he plans on asking Michael Bisping when he appears on his podcast, Alex Pereira makes his UFC Unfiltered debut ahead of his fight against Bruno Silva this weekend. He shares how he became a kickboxing champion despite beginning his training at the age of 22, opens up about how he overcame his battles with addiction, and gives more details on how he was able to become the only person to knock out Israel Adesanya during a kickboxing match.

Jim and Matt close the show with their picks for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev, including the main event between UFC Light Heavyweight title contenders Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev, and the showdown between UFC Lightweights Drew Dober and last-minute replacement Terrance McKinney.

Athlete Profiles: Marlon Moraes | Alex Pereira

